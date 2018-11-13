OPP recover stolen power tools from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen residence

Two people face theft charges following investigations into the theft of power tools in Central Ontario this fall.

Peterborough County OPP say on Sept. 21, an enclosed trailer containing power tools was stolen from a residence under construction on Chemong Road in the City of Peterborough.

Police say another theft of power tools and building materials occurred on Oct. 1 at a residence under construction on Roberts Bay Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On Nov. 5, OPP executed a search warrant at a residence in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, east of Peterborough.

“Numerous tools from the thefts were located,” OPP stated.

Peggy Brown, 53, and Seth Jennings, 53, both of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20.