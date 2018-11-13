Politics
November 13, 2018 1:50 pm

Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson eyes run at federal politics

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson is seeking the federal Liberal nomination for the Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill riding.

A long-serving member of a Saskatchewan First Nation is looking to enter federal politics.

Tammy Cook-Searson announced Tuesday she is seeking the Liberal nomination in the riding of Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill for the 2019 federal election.

Cook-Searson said her 20 years of leadership at the band level, and as president of a successful Indigenous business, has given her the necessary experience to serve in Ottawa.

“I have been honoured to serve in many capacities, raising issues through countless discussions and negotiations with the provincial and federal government, as well as the resource industries, on issues that matter the most to northerners,” Cook-Searson said in a Facebook post.

“I am a strong believer in the importance of economic development that is balanced with social development. Northerners need jobs, contracts and access to health and education. For sustainable development we need the highest standards of environmental protection”

Cook-Searson is currently chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and previously was a band councillor.

A nomination meeting date has not been set.

The riding is currently held by Georgina Jolibois of the NDP.

