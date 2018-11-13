Tony Mancini acclaimed as Halifax’s new deputy mayor

Halifax has a new deputy mayor.

Tony Mancini, councillor for Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East, was acclaimed to the position after he was the only councillor to put his name forward at the meeting of Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday.

“I have great respect for this council and value the important work that has been achieved thus far,” Deputy Mayor Mancini said. “This is an excellent opportunity to bring my business and life experience, passion for the municipality, and strong work ethic to the role of deputy mayor.”

The deputy mayor is chosen from among the municipality’s 16 regional councillors and the role brings with it additional duties as well as a 10 per cent pay increase over other councillors.

The term lasts one year and outgoing deputy mayor Waye Mason, councillor for Halifax South Downtown, handed the reins over on Tuesday.

Mancini has served as the councillor for District 6 since January 2016 when he won a special election to replace Darren Fisher, who was elected as a Liberal MP in the 2015 federal election.

The councillor was then re-elected in the 2016 municipal election.

Originally from Cape Breton, Mancini has lived in Dartmouth for 24 years.

Mancini and his wife Sharon have two children, Lucas and Michaella, and their dog Spirit.