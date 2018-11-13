World
CNN sues White House for revoking Acosta’s credentials

CNN has filed a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump and his aides, the news channel announced Tuesday morning, after the White House revoked the press credentials of one of their journalists.

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta has been denied entry into the White House since an incident last week in which he wouldn’t return the microphone to an intern.

“The wrongful revocation of these credentials violates CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press,” a statement from CNN reads.

“If left unchallenged, the actions of the White House would create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials.”

