November 12, 2018 3:11 pm

Man dies of injuries following 3-vehicle collision south of Madoc, Ont.

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP say a person died following a three vehicle collision south of Madoc on Friday.

Central Hastings OPP say a man died in hospital following a three-vehicle collision south of Madoc on Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a three-vehicle collision along Highway 62 between Quinmolac Road and Springbrook Road, about 10 kilometres south of Madoc (a village 75 kilometres east of Peterborough).

OPP say a 39-year-old man from Gilmour, Ont., (35 kilometres north of Madoc) was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries. He later died of his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Several people were also transported to Belleville General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking witnesses to the collision.

