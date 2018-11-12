Lighting improvements to Wentworth Stairs are underway

Hamilton’s largest staircase is temporarily off limits.
The Wentworth Stairs are closed, between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, for lighting improvements.
The installation of new LED lights started on Monday morning and will continue through Friday, Nov. 23 during daytime hours.
The 498 steps that make up the Wentworth Stairs connect the downtown Rail Trail with the Mountain Drive Trail.
During summer months, they are used an estimated 2,000 times each day.
The Wentworth Stairs are one of several escarpment climbs that connect Hamilton Mountain to the lower city.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.