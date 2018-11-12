Lighting improvements to Wentworth Stairs are underway

Hamilton’s largest staircase is temporarily off limits.

The Wentworth Stairs are closed, between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, for lighting improvements.

Reminder: The WENTWORTH Stairs will be closed between 9:30am-4:30pm until November 23 for installation of new LED lights: https://t.co/V08246ugMG #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) November 12, 2018

The installation of new LED lights started on Monday morning and will continue through Friday, Nov. 23 during daytime hours.

The 498 steps that make up the Wentworth Stairs connect the downtown Rail Trail with the Mountain Drive Trail.

During summer months, they are used an estimated 2,000 times each day.

Medical update: doctors are recommending everyone get a daily dose of stepping on crunchy leaves. Thankfully it is a free prescription to fill outside! — Dundurn Stairs (@DundurnStairs) November 8, 2018

Time to step up #HamOnt – it's a nicer day today to get out and get those legs pumping!#HamOntStairs#RiseAndClimb — KenilworthStairs (@KenilworthStair) November 7, 2018

The Wentworth Stairs are one of several escarpment climbs that connect Hamilton Mountain to the lower city.