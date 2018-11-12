Traffic
November 12, 2018 11:54 am

Water main break forces closure of Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Victoria police and firefighters on scene at a water main break near the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria Monday.

Victoria police
A A

A water main burst near the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria is causing a major traffic disruption Monday morning.

Victoria police say the break happened at Tyee and Esquimalt Road, forcing the closure of the bridge.

Traffic is being re-routed at Esquimalt Road and Catherine Street towards the Bay Street Bridge.

WATCH: (Aired March 31, 2018) After years of debate and major cost overruns, the city of Victoria’s new Johnson Street bridge is finally open to traffic. Kristen Robinson reports.

Esquimalt Road is closed from Catherine Street to the Johnson Street Bridge and it is unknown at this time how long the road closures will be in place.

Victoria police and firefighters on scene at a water main break near the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria Monday. Credit: Victoria police.

Victoria police

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Esquimalt
Esquimalt Road
Esquimalt Road closure
Johnson Street Bridge
Johnson Street Bridge closure
Victoria police
Victoria police bridge closure

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News