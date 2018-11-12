Water main break forces closure of Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria

A water main burst near the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria is causing a major traffic disruption Monday morning.

Victoria police say the break happened at Tyee and Esquimalt Road, forcing the closure of the bridge.

Traffic is being re-routed at Esquimalt Road and Catherine Street towards the Bay Street Bridge.

WATCH: (Aired March 31, 2018) After years of debate and major cost overruns, the city of Victoria’s new Johnson Street bridge is finally open to traffic. Kristen Robinson reports.

Esquimalt Road is closed from Catherine Street to the Johnson Street Bridge and it is unknown at this time how long the road closures will be in place.