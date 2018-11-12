N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after truck hits parked cars, parking meters, building

A 41-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing impaired driving charges after a truck crashed into parked cars, parking meters and a business in downtown Lunenburg on Remembrance Day.

RCMP say they received multiple 911 calls at 3:43 p.m. It was reported a black truck had been driving erratically through the town.

Callers reported that parked cars had been struck, parking meters were damaged and the truck had struck a building. In total, three parked cars, two parking meters and a building were damaged. A store window was also broken when a parking meter went through it.

Officers found the truck at the corner of King and Montague streets. RCMP say the driver was sitting outside the vehicle.

The man, who is from Lunenburg County, was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. He was taken to a detachment for a breath test, and RCMP say the samples showed he was 2.5 times the legal limit.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Lunenburg Provincial Court on Jan. 9, 2019 to face charges of impaired driving, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.