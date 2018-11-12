Fighting continues along Gaza Strip as mortar fire destroys Israeli bus

Palestinian mortar fire from the Gaza Strip destroyed a bus on the Israeli side of the border on Monday, wounding at least one person, Israeli television channels said.

They showed the bus engulfed in flames and black smoke billowing into the sky, as well as flashes of light where explosions marked rocket interceptions by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system.

A fresh wave of fighting erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, leaving at least seven Palestinians and an Israeli officer dead, just as Israel and Hamas had appeared to be making progress toward ratcheting down months of border violence.

It was not immediately clear what set off the sudden, late-night burst of violence.

The cross-border fighting came just days after Israel and Hamas reached indirect deals, backed by Qatar and Egypt, to allow cash and fuel into Gaza. It was not clear if the burst of violence would derail the arrangements which are aimed at preventing a further deterioration of conditions in Gaza, under blockade by Israel and Egypt since a 2007 Hamas takeover.

In a statement, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Israeli undercover forces in a civilian vehicle infiltrated three kilometres into Gaza and fatally shot one of its commanders. It said militants discovered the car and chased it down, prompting Israeli airstrikes that killed “a number of people.” The clashes were still going on, it said.

The Israeli military reported an “exchange of fire” had taken place during operational activity in Gaza and said that “all IDF soldiers back in Israel.” It did not elaborate.

