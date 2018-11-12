Driver suspected of impaired driving after single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a driver is suspected of impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Royal York Road.

Police said the vehicle struck a tree and flipped over on its side. Three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said one of the occupants was trapped inside the vehicle but first responders managed to pull the person to safety.

Police said the driver was arrested at the scene.

Update:

Collision (Eglinton/ Royal York).

All occupants are out of the vehicle. None of the injuries appear serious at this time.

Driver of the vehicle now in custody for impaired driving.

only one lane opened on Eglinton Ave E at the intersection.

Collision:

Eglinton Ave W/ Royal York Rd.

Vehicle has flipped over and struck a tree.

At least one occupant is reportedly trapped.

Unknown injuries.

Vehicle has flipped over and struck a tree.

At least one occupant is reportedly trapped.

Unknown injuries.