Remembrance Day 2018
November 11, 2018 4:25 pm

Remembrance Day service in Vancouver draws thousands to Victory Square

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: The Vancouver Bach Youth Choir preforms 'In Flanders Fields'

Thousands of people gathered across British Columbia on Sunday for Remembrance Day ceremonies honouring the service and sacrifice of Canadian veterans.

In Vancouver, the largest event took place at Victory Square, where the assembled crowds spilled into the streets under clear and sunny skies.

This year, Remembrance Day marked the 100th anniversary of the First World War, and while no Canadian veterans remain from that conflict, the gravity of the occasion was clear to those assembled.

Sunday’s service began at 10 a.m. with a performance by the Vancouver Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande, followed by a combined performance by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and the Regimental Pipes and Drums of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada who performed Sailing.

WATCH: Musical performance of Sailing

Every year, a young person writes and performs a poem for Vancouver’s service. This year’s poem, One Poppy Left, was read to the crowd by Christina Bedford, a grade six student from Immaculate Conception School in Vancouver.

WATCH: Vancouver sixth-grader Christina Bedford performs One Poppy Left

The Last Post was sounded at 11 a.m., followed by two minutes of silence and a 21-gun salute by the 15th Field Artillery Regiment at Portside Park.

Horn players sounded the Lament and Rouse, and the Royal Canadian Air Force performed a flyby with a CH24 Sea King helicopter from 443 Squadron in Patricia Bay and an Aurora CP41 long range surveillance aircraft from 407 Squadron RCAF 19 Wing Comox.

WATCH: Lament and Rouse at Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremonies

Dignitaries including new Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart and Justice Minister Judy Wilson-Raybould laid wreaths at the cenotaph.

The event in Vancouver was just one of dozens of ceremonies scheduled throughout the province.

In Victoria, hundreds of people including Deputy Premier Carol James, Victoria MP Murray Rankin and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps gathered under clear skies at the provincial legislature grounds to mark the occasion.

Large crowds also turned in communities across the province, including Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Vernon and Kamloops.

PHOTOS: Remembrance Day events around B.C.

image2

The cenotaph at Victory Square in Vancouver

Tanya Beja / Global News
Drvnf5aUcAADp8_
langley RDAY

Crowds gathered for Remembrance Day services in Fort Langley.

Ted Field / Global News
Langley1

Soldiers’ graves in Fort Langley during Remembrance Day services.

Ted Field / Global News
Langley2

Soldiers’ graves in Fort Langley during Remembrance Day services.

Ted Field / Global News
Silvercrossmother

Diane Street, Silver Cross Mother, prepares to lay a wreath in honour of her son, Private Terry Street, who died in Afghanistan in 2008.

Tanya Beja / Global News
vernon

Remembrance Day services in Vernon, B.C.

Mega Turcato / Global News
victoria

A large crowd gathered for Remembrance Day services at the legislature in Victoria.

Victoria police
image1

Huge crowds gathered for Remembrance Day services in Vancouver.

Tanya Beja / Global News
IMG_1651

Crowds gather for Remembrance Day services in Surrey, B.C.

Michael Newman / Global News
IMG_1636

The cite of Remembrance Day services in Surrey, B.C.

Michael Newman / Global News

