London remembers Canada’s veterans on 100th anniversary of First World War Armistice

Hundreds of Londoners gathered at the Victoria Park Cenotaph on a cold Sunday morning, joining the rest of the world in remembering the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Proceedings began around 10:15 a.m. at the London Delta Armouries, where veterans, cadets, members of the military and London police marched toward the cenotaph.

“No matter the struggles we face, it’s important to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our fellow Canadians to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Londoner Danny Kievit, who attends the ceremony every year in honour of his uncle, Mark, who fought and died in the Second World War.

“We’re incredibly lucky to be living in a great country like Canada so the least we can do is honour those who fought to protect it,” he added.

Under a grey sky, a lone bugler sounded the Last Post, and silence fell around Victoria Park at 11 a.m.

The crowd stood in silence as wreaths were laid on the 84-year-old cenotaph.

Veterans, military men and women, cadets and police then marched out of Victoria Park, down Dufferin Street and past city hall to close out the day’s proceedings.