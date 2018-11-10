ICBC overhaul: ‘No such thing as a minor brain injury’ warns advocate

New changes to ICBC are being touted by B.C.’s NDP government as a way to save the money-losing insurer a billion dollars a year, but a B.C. health advocate says the new regulations will bring challenges to some head injury victims.

“We’ve come to the realization that there is no such thing as a minor brain injury” says Geoffrey Sing, chair of the British Columbia Brain Injury Association.

One of the new changes would reclassify mild concussions as minor injuries, likely capping pain and suffering awards at $5,500.

Sing says the move is overly broad given the huge range of outcomes with head injuries and concussions.

He points out that major sports leagues have been going the opposite way on concussions recent years, emphasizing the seriousness of concussions and putting players on “concussion protocol” after a dangerous hit to the head.

Global News has made multiple requests for an interview with Attorney General David Eby, who oversees ICBC.

He has been unavailable since the announcement was made Friday.