Former Winnipeg school trustee Mike Babinsky dies

Former Winnipeg school trustee Mike Babinsky has died.

Babinsky represented Ward 8 of the Winnipeg School Division for 23 years, before deciding to not run again prior to the 2018 election.

An obituary on the Cropo Funeral Chapel website noted Babinsky “had a strong passion for education. He always emphasized the importance of education with his six children. He was born to be an entrepreneur and never saw anything as a challenge in life, instead an opportunity.”

Current trustee Lisa Naylor, who serves Ward 7, said in a Facebook post, “Our ideological conflicts were no secret, but I recognized that Mike always had the best interests of students at heart and was passionately dedicated to the issues that he believed would help his community.”

Babinsky was 56 years old.

