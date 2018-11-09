Saskatoon’s Muslim community reflects ahead of Remembrance Day

Members of Saskatoon’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community came together to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have served Canada.

The eighth annual Muslims for Remembrance Day nationwide campaign launched Friday to show support for Canadian troops and veterans.

Following prayers, Korean War veteran Colin Clay spoke to those at the Baitur Rahmat Mosque in Saskatoon.

Clay, 86, shared his experience of war and peace with the community.

Clay grew up 15 miles from the centre of London and remembers bombing from the Second World War. Five years following the end of the war, he was drafted as a soldier to the British Army to Korea.

“I have one little motto that I like to use because sometimes around Remembrance Day and we see the bands playing and people think ‘Oh there’s something glorious about war,'” Clay said.

“My phrase is always war is not glorious, war is horrible.”

Clay said the opportunity to tell his story is important to share “the terrific need we have for a world of peace.”

Poppies were handed out at the event and all donations went towards the Royal Canadian Legion.