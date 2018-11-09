Canada
November 9, 2018 7:31 pm

Saskatoon’s Muslim community reflects ahead of Remembrance Day

By Reporter  Global News

Members of Saskatoon’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community came together to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have served our country.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

Members of Saskatoon’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community came together to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have served Canada.

The eighth annual Muslims for Remembrance Day nationwide campaign launched  Friday to show support for Canadian troops and veterans.

READ MORE: Saskatoon civic services open and closed for Remembrance Day long weekend

Following prayers, Korean War veteran Colin Clay spoke to those at the Baitur Rahmat Mosque in Saskatoon.

Clay, 86, shared his experience of war and peace with the community.

Clay grew up 15 miles from the centre of London and remembers bombing from the Second World War.  Five years following the end of the war, he was drafted as a soldier to the British Army to Korea.

“I have one little motto that I like to use because sometimes around Remembrance Day and we see the bands playing and people think ‘Oh there’s something glorious about war,'” Clay said.

“My phrase is always war is not glorious, war is horrible.”

Korean War veteran, Colin Clay, shared his story on Friday.

Devin Sauer / Global News

READ MORE: Five events in Saskatoon on Remembrance Day

Clay said the opportunity to tell his story is important to share “the terrific need we have for a world of peace.”

Poppies were handed out at the event and all donations went towards the Royal Canadian Legion.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ahmadiyya Muslim
Baitur Rahmat Mosque
Korean War
Muslims for Remembrance Day
Poppy
Remembrance Day
Royal Canadian Legion
Second World War

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News