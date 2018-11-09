Missing 31-year-old last seen in St. James area

Police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing Winnipeg man.

Dylan Schwark, 31, was last seen at the Viscount Gort Hotel near Polo Park on Nov. 2.

He’s described as 6’0″, 214 lbs, with short, dark brown hair, brown eyes, and black glasses with rectangular lenses.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket, Converse-style runners, and carrying a green and white Saskatchewan Roughriders duffel bag.

Police say Schwark might be driving a grey 2007 KIA Rondo station wagon with a Winnipeg Jets license plate reading J07807.

Police are concerned for Schwark’s well-being and ask anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

