California wildfires: 5 people found dead in cars trying to flee

Northern California officials say investigators found five people dead in vehicles that were torched by the flames of a ferocious wildfire.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the victims were found in the same area in the town of Paradise.

The fire has grown to nearly 110 square miles (285 square kilometers).

Paradise is 180 miles (289 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.