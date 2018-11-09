Hamilton prepares to pause and remember

There are nine Remembrance Day services planned for Sunday morning across Hamilton.

The services include the annual event in Veterans’ Place at Gore Park, which for the first time, will be projected live for those in attendance on a video screen by the city of Hamilton.

.@hsr is pleased to provide free rides to veterans in uniform, and their escorts, on November 11 for bus travel to and from Remembrance Day services. #HamOnt #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/Kwj5sujwF1 — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) November 8, 2018

The other services are at cenotaphs in Dundas, Stoney Creek and West Hamilton, Royal Canadian Legion branches in Lynden, Hamilton Mountain and Waterdown, Ancaster’s Old Town Hall and the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope.

READ MORE: No Stone Left Alone in Woodland Cemetery’s Field of Honour

The Royal Canadian Legion has also invited churches to ring their bells at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Remembrance Day in honour of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, ended fighting between the allies, which included Britain, France, Russia, Italy and the United States, and the Central Powers, of Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire and Bulgaria.