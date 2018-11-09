News reporter rocked by explosions during California wildfire coverage

A CBS News reporter was rocked by at least two explosions while gathering video for his Friday story.

David Begnaud said he was standing in front of a storage facility in Paradise, Calif., when there was an explosion behind him. Begnaud had been speaking with a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) expert moments earlier.

“We’d just discussed safety checks with our team: falling trees & power lines. We were careful,” Begnaud posted on Twitter. “An explosion was the one box I hadn’t checked in my mind.”

Begnaud was in Paradise covering the devastation the town has endured from a wildfire that was reported around daybreak Thursday. Within six hours, it had grown to more than 69 square kilometres.

Butte County CalFire Chief Darren Read said at a news conference that two firefighters and multiple residents were injured.

Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean estimated that a couple thousand structures were destroyed in the town of 27,000 residents.

CBS reports that Begnaud was able to record his standup safely and his story aired on schedule.

— With files from the Associated Press