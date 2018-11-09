Gun call in Welland results in arrest of wanted man

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a wanted man after responding to a report of an armed man in an apartment in Welland.

Police cordoned off a section of Broadway Avenue on Thursday afternoon as they dealt with the situation.

As a precaution and to protect the public, police cordoned off the area, surrounded the apartment and evacuated a small number of residences and businesses, until the man was taken into custody around 7 p.m.

A 44-year-old man is now facing charges and has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

Media Release: Wanted – ARMED PERSON CALL RESULTS IN ARREST – https://t.co/8MVQifz4m8 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) November 9, 2018