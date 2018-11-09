Cat rescued after occupants escape in River Heights fire

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews extinguished a blaze in north River Heights Thursday evening, rescuing a family pet in the process.

The fire, at a two-and-a-half storey building in the 200 block of Yale Avenue, was active on the upper floor and attic of the building when fire crews arrived around 6:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Flames engulf North End home Sunday

While all of the occupants had escaped before crews arrived, the family cat was still in the building and was brought to safety.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there are no damage estimates currently available.

WATCH: ‘It was so intense’: Point Douglas neighbour describes early morning fire