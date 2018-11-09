Scott Thompson: How did Tori Stafford’s convicted killer make it to an indigenous healing lodge in the first place?

We have seen what happens when the public raises hell over a government that has made an obviously bad decision.

Last month, the public got wind that Terri-Lynne McClintic, the convicted killer who brutally beat eight-year-old Tori Stafford to death with a hammer, had been transferred from a medium security prison to an indigenous healing centre.

A wave of disgust followed for several reasons as many questions were left unanswered.

Why was the move made in secret with Tori’s father Rodney Stafford only finding out nine months after the fact?

Normally, victims’ families are told this information in advance of transfer.

Why was McClintic accepted into a healing lodge meant to help our indigenous population? Especially when her brother came forward saying she was no more indigenous then he was from Mars.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the opposition “ambulance chasers” for raising the issue, then government eventually announced there would be changes in the system to prevent such absurdity.

When asked if this would apply to the McClintic case, safety minister Ralph Goodale was silent.

Then, as secretly as Tori’s killer was removed from prison months earlier, she was swept back in overnight.

Yes, that is positive news but several questions remain, including:

Why is she not in a maximum security prison instead of residential-style living?

And how the heck could this have happened in the first place?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.