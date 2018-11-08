Andrew Kimber, former top aid to Premier Doug Ford, apologizes for sexual misconduct scandal

Andrew Kimber, the former executive director of issues management for Premier Doug Ford, has released a statement taking responsibility for his actions six days after his resignation from Queen’s Park.

Global News was first to break the story of the resignations of both Kimber and former Economic Development and Trade Minister Jim Wilson. Each resigned Friday due to separate allegations of sexual misconduct.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Sexual misconduct allegations led to Jim Wilson’s resignation

“I unreservedly apologize for the pain I have caused others by my recent actions. My conduct was unacceptable, Kimber writes in the short statement.

Kimber was confronted by the premier’s office on Friday about allegations he had sent sexually charged text messages to a female staffer.

Ford’s office has confirmed that since Kimber’s resignation, more alleged victims have come forward.

“Everyone has the right to live and work free from harassment and I’m sorry for those who I have hurt,” Kimber says.

The statement does not go into details about the alleged text messages, but continues, “I am also sorry to my friends and colleagues in the Ford government and the disservice I brought to the office.”

On Wednesday, five days after losing two of his most senior team members, Premier Ford finally held a news conference to address the full story.

WATCH: Premier Doug Ford comments on the departures of advisor Andrew Kimber and minister Jim Wilson

Initially, the premier’s office only said that Wilson was resigning to deal with addiction issues and said nothing about Kimber’s departure. When pressed by reporters on why his office omitted crucial facts, the premier cited privacy concerns for the accusers.

“I take full responsibility for my behaviour. I resigned my position to deal with these issues and will seek the help I need going forward,” Kimber concludes in the statement.

Ford says parallel third party investigations are being conducted into the allegations against Wilson and Kimber. A private firm that employs former police officers is conducting the investigations, according to Ford. The premier has not said when the investigations will conclude or if the findings will be made public.