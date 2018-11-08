5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 8, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

Thursday

1 – Remembrance Day Ceremony

November 11 11AM

Blue Mountain Cenotaph, Coquitlam

Legionbcyukon.ca

2 – Kristmas Kraft Fair

November 9 & 10

Ag Rec Building, Abbotsford

Westcoastartisanco.com

3 – HypeCity

November 10

Vancouver Convention Centre

vancouverstreetwear.com

4 –A Christmas Story, The Musical

On Going throughout November & December

Michael J Fox Theatre, Burnaby

Michaeljfoxtheatre.ca

5 – Fernie Festival of Lights

November 10

Downtown Fernie

theartsstation.com