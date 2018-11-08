5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 8, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
Thursday
1 – Remembrance Day Ceremony
November 11 11AM
Blue Mountain Cenotaph, Coquitlam
Legionbcyukon.ca
2 – Kristmas Kraft Fair
November 9 & 10
Ag Rec Building, Abbotsford
Westcoastartisanco.com
3 – HypeCity
November 10
Vancouver Convention Centre
vancouverstreetwear.com
4 –A Christmas Story, The Musical
On Going throughout November & December
Michael J Fox Theatre, Burnaby
Michaeljfoxtheatre.ca
5 – Fernie Festival of Lights
November 10
Downtown Fernie
theartsstation.com
