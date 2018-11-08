5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
November 8, 2018 5:30 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 8, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

Thursday
1 – Remembrance Day Ceremony
November 11 11AM
Blue Mountain Cenotaph, Coquitlam
Legionbcyukon.ca

2 – Kristmas Kraft Fair
November 9 & 10
Ag Rec Building, Abbotsford
Westcoastartisanco.com

3 – HypeCity
November 10
Vancouver Convention Centre
vancouverstreetwear.com

4 –A Christmas Story, The Musical
On Going throughout November & December
Michael J Fox Theatre, Burnaby
Michaeljfoxtheatre.ca

5 – Fernie Festival of Lights
November 10
Downtown Fernie
theartsstation.com

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News