Co-op workers back on the job in Moose Jaw

Striking workers at the Co-op in Moose Jaw, Sask. were back on the job on Thursday after reaching a new contract with their employer earlier this week.

The deal involving members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1400, came together Tuesday night, ending more than a month of picketing.

“We’re pleased an agreement was reached that was fair to both parties,” said Gerry Onyskevitch, general manager of Moose Jaw Co-op.

A key issue in negotiations was a wage scale proposal under which new employees would be paid less than senior staff, but the new contract calls for the difference between new and current wages to be reduced.

“We’re looking forward to returning to ‘business as usual’ and offering our community the high level of service our Co-op and employees are known for,” Onyskevitch said.

“We genuinely thank customers and members who supported us throughout the strike. For those of you who took your business elsewhere because of the strike, we welcome you back and ask that you give us another opportunity to serve you.”

Co-op workers in Saskatoon remain on strike, with bargaining dates set for Nov. 29 and 30.

