St. Joe’s baby face wall celebrates 10th birthday

A new panel has been added to the “baby face wall” at St. Joseph’s Hospital in honour of the initiative’s 10th birthday.

Sera Filice-Armenio, president of the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation, says she’s “delighted with the way the community has responded,” noting the foundation has raised more than $1 million through sponsorships to the baby wall over the past decade.

READ MORE: St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation sets $625K Around the Bay fundraising goal

She adds that money has been invested in the Hamilton hospital in the form of equipment and enhancements to the women’s and infant’s unit.

Happy 10th Birthday to our Baby Face Photo Wall. Celebrating 10 years, over 900 photos and $1,030,000 raised in support of St. Joe's! pic.twitter.com/PWCMzTswgt — St. Joe's Hamilton (@STJOESHAMILTON) November 8, 2018

The baby wall was the brainchild of local businesswoman and philanthropist Teresa Cascioli as her way of giving back to St. Joes.

READ MORE: St. Joseph’s Health System in search for new president and CEO

There are now more than 900 baby faces on 33 panels throughout the hospital, supported by over 40 corporate sponsors.

Since the initiative’s launch, more than 30,000 babies have been born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton.