November 8, 2018 3:42 pm

Man airlifted following ATV in crash in Trent Lakes

OPP say a man was injured following an ATV crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Wednedsay.

A man suffered serious injuries following an ATV crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Wednesday.

Peterborough County OPP and paramedics were called around 4:30 p.m. to assist an ATV collision on a trail located off County Road 36, north of Buckhorn.

Police say a 19-year-old man was driving an ATV with a 44-year-old passenger. The ATV they were travelling on was towing a trailer carrying a disabled ATV when the vehicle collided with a rock.

“This collision caused the trailer to break free and eject the males from the ATV,” police stated.

OPP say the 44-year-old man was transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both men were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

