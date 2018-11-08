Man airlifted following ATV in crash in Trent Lakes

A man suffered serious injuries following an ATV crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Wednesday.

Peterborough County OPP and paramedics were called around 4:30 p.m. to assist an ATV collision on a trail located off County Road 36, north of Buckhorn.

READ MORE: One injured in Northern Peterborough County ATV crash

Police say a 19-year-old man was driving an ATV with a 44-year-old passenger. The ATV they were travelling on was towing a trailer carrying a disabled ATV when the vehicle collided with a rock.

“This collision caused the trailer to break free and eject the males from the ATV,” police stated.

OPP say the 44-year-old man was transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both men were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.