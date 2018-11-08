Steinbach RCMP
November 8, 2018 1:43 pm

Missing Steinbach teen believed to be in Winnipeg, say police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Heather Flett, 17, has been missing from Steinbach since Oct. 24.

RCMP Manitoba
Steinbach RCMP are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Heather Nancy Flett was last seen in Steinbach on the afternoon of Oct. 24.

She’s described as 5’7″, 150 lbs, with green eyes and black hair.

RCMP are concerned for her well-being, as she is at risk of exploitation.

Heather Flett.

RCMP Manitoba

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.  You can also submit a secure tip online at  or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

