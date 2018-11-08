Seven-year-old gets head stuck under railing on Halifax ferry

Emergency screws were called to the Halifax ferry terminal just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the municipality said a young boy got his head stuck under the railing on the ferry deck.

READ MORE: Snow, rain, wind possible for Atlantic Canada this weekend

Emergency crews were called onto the Viola Desmond Ferry this morning. It sounds like a kid got stuck in something. The incident has been resolved and emergency crews are now leaving the scene. pic.twitter.com/M452JFPJwT — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) November 8, 2018

The seven-year-old boy had been riding on the top deck of the Viola Desmond ferry.

Halifax Fire and EHS helped free the young boy, who was uninjured.