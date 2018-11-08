Seven-year-old gets head stuck under railing on Halifax ferry
Emergency screws were called to the Halifax ferry terminal just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for the municipality said a young boy got his head stuck under the railing on the ferry deck.
The seven-year-old boy had been riding on the top deck of the Viola Desmond ferry.
Halifax Fire and EHS helped free the young boy, who was uninjured.
