Missing Hamilton man suffers from dementia, according to family

A 72-year-old Hamilton man who his family says suffers from dementia has gone missing.

Robert Hugoning was least seen on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m. in the area of Victoria Ave North and Barton Street.

Hugoning is five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with a dark moustache and short, black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black pants, a light-coloured scarf and loafer-style shoes. Hugoning’s family says he is known to use the transit system and walks slowly with his head down.

Hugoning also wears a MedicAlert bracelet.

Hamilton police are asking the public to call 905-546-4725 with any information.