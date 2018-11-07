Mother and disabled daughter say Vancouver housing crisis has them living in van

A mother and her disabled daughter say they are the latest victims of Vancouver’s pricey rents.

Crystal Smith moved back to Vancouver from Alberta in the hopes of accessing better services for her 25-year-old daughter, Lily.

More than two months later, they remain homeless.

The mom and daughter have been living in their van, sometimes at Spanish Banks, where a number of other homeless people are also living out of their vehicles.

Crystal said, “basically we can’t find a home that’s affordable. The prices have skyrocketed and we’ve been having to live in it. We eat our meals in there. We sleep in there. It’s like a refrigerator at night.”

When asked about the hardest part of her situation, Crystal referenced her daughter, telling Global News “watching her suffer. Knowing she’s having seizures…it’s terrifying.”

Their only break has been a few nights at the Y, which gave them a chance to clean up.

Mother and daughter are now especially worried as the colder months approach.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.