Tannerite reportedly found at Sherwood Park explosion scene. What is it?

Global News has learned that a substance normally used for rifle targets was found at the site of an explosion in Sherwood Park, Alta. on Tuesday night.

A “significant… very large” amount of Tannerite was reportedly found in a car outside the Strathcona County civic office. Security sources told Global News the device seems to be a “homemade” vehicle-born improvised explosive device.

Binary targets are a mixture of two components—for example, ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder—that are commonly used for rifle targets. When shot, they produce a large bang and puff of smoke.

According to the Tannerite company website, the binary targets fall under the same federal laws as black powder and all other explosives “that are exempt for sporting purposes from the [U.S.] federal regulations of commercial explosives in their unmixed form.”

The company warns users that just because it’s legal, it doesn’t mean it can be used in any manner.

The company also warns users not to shoot targets larger than one pound, unless required due to “extreme long-range competition.”

Users are also warned to never place the targets “inside, on top of, or under any metal, rock, or other surfaces that could produce flying debris or sparks, or within another object,” calling those actions “dangerous.”

According to the Natural Resources Canada website, binary kits/exploding targets are legal and subject to federal laws. Under the 2013 Explosives Regulations, the government states anyone buying a binary kit must have a fireworks operator certificate – pyrotechnician or a licence issued under the Firearms Act.

Sellers must also have a magazine licence and cannot display the kits for sale. Unlicensed users may not store more than 20 kg of high hazard special purpose explosives, including binary kits, in a storage locker.

Licensed users storing more than 20 kg must have a magazine licence.

Binary kit ingredients must be mixed at the place of use and cannot be transported or stored once mixed.

Tannerite was also reportedly found in the car of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, according to the Las Vegas Police Department. Reuters also reported that it was located in the New York bombings in September 2016.