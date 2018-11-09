This is Why Christians are divided over Trump

Donald Trump‘s actions have many evangelicals questioning whether he exemplifies true Christian values. Despite multiple marriages, allegations of adulterous affairs, vitriol towards refugees and frequent insult-laden diatribes, many Christians, especially white Republican Christians, continue to stand by their president.

On this week’s episode of the Global News podcast, This is Why, things get confrontational as Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain, former spiritual adviser to Barack Obama, Jim Wallis, and Southern Baptist Evangelical pastor, Tony Beam, join Niki Reitmayer for a lively conversation.

According to White-Cain, the public only gets a fragmented image of the type of man that Trump is.

“If you’re tuning in on some sort of social media platform and getting your information, it’s not always an accurate narrative or picture compared to what’s really happening.”

However Wallis, the former spiritual adviser to Barack Obama, says that “Donald Trump appeals to our worst demons.”

And Beam, the Southern Baptist Evangelical pastor, says that for the first time in his life, he didn’t vote for the Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential election.

“I could not reconcile what I believe was the character of Donald Trump to the person who I could vote for for president.”

