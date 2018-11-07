Saskatoon weather outlook: coldest air in 7 months returns

Coldest air since last winter dives in to end the week.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

A little bit of light snow started the day after a few sunny breaks early in the morning that allowed temperatures to slide back to -16 with wind chills down to -23.

We warmed up to -12 C before noon with wind chills making it up to -20 heading into the noon hour.

Join us ALL DAY today at Lawson Heights Mall & make a $10 donation to TLC@Home to get a beautiful 2019 #YourSask calendar! https://t.co/QDyB7Me91c #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/s4fZs6utIn — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 7, 2018

Pockets of light snow under mostly cloudy skies stick around for the remainder of the day with some late day sunny breaks possible at times as we climb to an afternoon high around -9.

Wednesday night

Mostly cloudy skies with snow pockets continue into the evening as the mercury plunges back to around -17 C overnight.

Thursday

-24 is around what it’ll feel like as you head out the door Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries to start the day.

An arctic high pressure system dropping in will bring back some sunshine during the day as we warm up to an afternoon high just into minus single digits with wind chills making it feel like -15.

Friday

-21 is where temperatures will start out the day on Friday with wind chills approaching -30 to start the day, making it the coldest morning the city will have seen in over 7 months, since April 7.

The cool start will be brought on by the arctic high sliding by that’ll keep skies sunny to start before the next system builds clouds in during the day followed by snow Friday night after reaching an afternoon high around -8.

Remembrance Day long w eekend outlook

Snow will linger under cloudy skies to start Remembrance Day long weekend on Saturday with increasing sunshine Sunday and Monday as we climb to afternoon highs in mid-minus single digits.

Renita Noltcho took the November 7 Your Saskatchewan photo in northern Saskatchewan:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.