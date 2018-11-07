Four-year-old dies after collision in RM of McCreary

A four-year-old girl died Monday after being struck by a vehicle on the driveway at her home in the RM of McCreary, say Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP.

The community is just east of Riding Mountain National Park.

The vehicle was driven by an adult male. The girl was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision, and police say they don’t expect charges to be laid.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

