Senior home care and water garden business win for integrity at annual BBB event

For the two winners of this year’s Business Integrity Awards, integrity means establishing trust with clients and treating them like family.

The Bloomin Bog in Ilderton, and Home Instead Senior Care based in London, took home the top prizes from the Better Business Bureau’s event Wednesday morning.

“[I’m] still in shock, still shaking,” said Isa Webb, the manager and CEO of The Bloomin Bog, a 37-year-old water garden retail centre and first-time award nominee.

“Your actions should match your words, even when you face pressure or temptation to do something else,” says Business Integrity Awards keynote speaker, @lawdeanerika. She’s sharing experiences as a dean at @WesternU that require ethics & integrity. pic.twitter.com/9RNWAEdAq9 — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) November 7, 2018

“I honestly thought we had to get in line, and we had to go through this several times before we became someone that would win the award.”

Before reading her acceptance speech, she told those gathered for breakfast at the DoubleTree hotel in London that she hadn’t practised it because she hadn’t expected to win.

The Bloomin Bog won against two other finalists, Bentley Hearing Services Ltd. and Dustex Canada Cleaning Solutions Inc., in the category for businesses with 1-10 employees.

Home Instead Senior Care was a finalist in the category for businesses with 11 employees or more, alongside AM Roofing Solutions Ltd. and Campbell Bros. Movers Ltd.

“We get calls from families really at crisis in their life,” explained Victoria Chalmers, who owns Home Instead Senior Care with James Chalmers. From that very first call, Chalmers says the work to establish trust.

“Telling them how we can help them, telling them what we can do, when our caregiver goes in, and how we’re going to be able to build trust, take the lead, share our heart, and all of that is part of building integrity.”