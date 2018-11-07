Sandy Bay man found with brass knuckles after chase, say police

A man is in custody facing 10 charges after leading police on a chase through Sandy Bay First Nation.

Manitoba First Nations police say the man, who was recognized as a suspended driver, sped through a traffic stop Thursday and tried to evade police.

The vehicle became stuck in a Centre Road driveway in the Sandy Bay townsite, and the man fled on foot before being arrested by police.

The investigation revealed the driver was not only disqualified from driving, but also intoxicated.

Police also found brass knuckles – a prohibited weapon in Canada – along with a large amount of ammunition in the vehicle.

Joseph William Demerais, 41, faces charges of impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, dangerous driving, possessing a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and ammunition contrary to a probation order.

He remains in custody until his next court appearance.

