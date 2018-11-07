Man charged with sexually assaulting 2 youths on Dartmouth General Hospital property

A 45-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after two youths were allegedly assaulted on the property of the Dartmouth General Hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the hospital at around 9 p.m. Monday. According to police, a man had approached and then sexually assaulted two female youths on the hospital grounds.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod says the incident happened outside of the hospital, and that the suspect and victims had no connection to the hospital.

He adds that the suspect did not know the girls, however the two girls were together.

Officers arrested a man in the area a short time later.

Kevin Charles Ellis of Dartmouth is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of breach of recognizance and four counts of breach of probation.