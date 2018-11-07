Crime Stoppers of Guelph-Wellington bring home 5 awards from international conference

Crime Stoppers Guelph-Wellington has brought home a record number of awards from the organization’s international conference in The Hague, Netherlands.

For the second year in a row, the Guelph-Wellington chapter received the most awards at the international recognition ceremony.

READ MORE: Family wanted in Guelph mall theft

Guelph-Wellington was recognized for Best Special Report/Feature in Television and Best Special Report/Feature in Radio.

The other three awards received by CSGW included a prize for Best Website (www.csgw.tips) due to its breadth and diversity of content. The local chapter also was recognized for Best Digital Platform for their creative local content on social media and their ongoing work on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

READ MORE: ‘Treat it like alcohol’: Guelph police offer cannabis tips for drivers

The fifth and final award was for Special Project for a Program for their It Takes A Village – Crimes Against Youth project.

All of these awards were in the under 300,000 population category and were received on behalf of CSGW by Canadian Crime Stoppers president David Forster during the conference between Oct. 28. and Oct. 31.

READ MORE: Guelph beers win big at Ontario Brewing Awards

Deryck West, vice-chair of the CSGW board of directors said in a press release: “We are extremely happy, and proud, that CSGW has been recognized by Crime Stoppers International with these awards, but more importantly, we are happy that the communities we partner with share in these accomplishments.”

CSGW received the most awards of any program at the conference in 2018, upping the total from three last year.

Yes, you now have to bow when you see Rob & McKim as they are Crime Stoppers International Award Winners! Thank you Swap Talk @thegrand101 for all that you do to promote & support our program! #worlddomination #centrewellington #fergus #elora #communityradiorocks pic.twitter.com/szfrF6bqjV — CrimeStoppersGW (@CSGWtips) November 7, 2018