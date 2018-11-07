En français, s’il vous plaît: Ad in Ottawa LCBO misses mark on bilingual signage

An LCBO in Ottawa has attracted some attention as one of the lines in the ad is shown with an English placeholder instead of the French line that was supposed to be there.

The ad in question can be seen with the line “Bring it home this week” with the line directly underneath saying, quite literally “French Bring it home.” This suggests that this line was intended to be translated into French.

In an email, an LCBO spokesperson says the error was internal and has since been rectified.

“The error in the translation of this Deal of the Week signage was the result of an internal error and has since been revised,” said the spokesperson.

This hasn’t been the first time an LCBO in Ottawa has made the news for signage. Last July a price sign for beer had a line added showing anger at Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk.

Recently an individually-created product display sign that referenced @MelnykEugene was posted at an @lcbo Ottawa store. This is against our policies & values. We are looking into the matter further & offer sincere apologies to Mr. Melnyk, the @ottawasenators, fans & customers. — LCBONEWS (@LCBONEWS) July 17, 2018