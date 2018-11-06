Take a look inside the new Capilano Library ahead of Thursday’s grand opening

Edmonton’s brand new $11.8-million Capilano Library branch is set to open to the public on Thursday, but here’s a little sneak peek inside the facility.

The 11,000-square-foot library is located at 9915 – 67 St. The standalone branch replaces the old library, which was located on the second floor of Capilano Mall.

Bordering the Fulton Ravine, the building boasts serene views and plenty of natural light.

The library also has a larger community room, quiet study space, its own makerspace and ground floor access, which the Edmonton Public Library said will help address accessibility issues faced at the old facility.

Watch below: Ahead of Thursday’s opening, Caroline Land stopped by Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about the brand new Capilano Library branch.

The old Capilano library opened in 1966. The city broke ground on the new building in May 2017.

The new branch is one of four new libraries to open in Edmonton this year. There are 21 public libraries in Edmonton.

The new Capilano branch, which opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, is expected to serve 198,000 visitors each year.