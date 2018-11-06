Saskatoon weather outlook: -20 to -30 wind chills return

-20 to -30 wind chills as coldest temperatures in over half a year blast into Saskatoon.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

-22 is what it felt like to start the day with wind chill as arctic air dove in behind a system that brought around 10 centimetres of snow to the city by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

50 km/h wind gusts eased overnight with light winds returning during the day with temperatures climbing up from -15 degrees mid-morning to -11 with light snow heading into the noon hour.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light flurries lingers for the rest of the day as the mercury makes its way back into minus single digits by a few degrees with wind chills staying in the mid-minus teens.

Tuesday night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light snow sticks around Tuesday night as temperatures tumble back into the mid-minus teens overnight.

Wednesday

-23 is what it’ll feel like Wednesday with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light snow to start the day.

Some sunny breaks start to move in during the afternoon with a breezy northwesterly wind that will make the daytime high of -9 C feel more like -16.

Thursday-Friday

The coldest temperatures in over half a year will be reached later this week with the mercury plunging back to -18 Thursday morning and into the -20s early Friday with wind chills approaching the -30s.

Skies will clear out on Thursday before a sunny start on Friday with another wave of clouds rolling in later in the day with daytime highs aiming to make it into minus single digits both days.

Weekend outlook

A system generating more snow is slated to slide in on Saturday with another one on its heels generating lighter flurries on Sunday with afternoon highs hoping to make it into mid-single digits both days.

