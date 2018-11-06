Suspicious vehicle report in Southwold Township saves Mississauga man’s life: OPP

A 35-year-old man’s life was saved after Elgin County OPP were tipped off about a suspicious vehicle in Southwold Township.

Provincial police say they found a man inside a locked vehicle who was in a state of medical distress. Police had received a call at 2:30 a.m. Monday about a vehicle pulled over on the side of Highway 401 near Union Road.

Officers say the man was unconscious, so they called St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics and broke through the passenger-side door.

The man from Mississauga was taken to hospital, where doctors said he would have died if left at the roadside.

Provincial police are thanking a citizen who reported the vehicle to police, and to everyone else who reports suspicious activities.