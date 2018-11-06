Canada
November 6, 2018 9:54 am
Updated: November 6, 2018 9:55 am

Canada may ratify USMCA deal even if steel tariffs remain, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: During Question Period in the House of Commons Monday, the NDP called on the federal government to not sign the US/Mexico/Canada trade deal until tariffs are lifted on Canadian steel.

A A

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t ruling out the possibility that Canada will ratify its new North American trade deal with the United States and Mexico even if U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum exports are still in place.

Story continues below

In an interview with CNN, portions of which are airing as U.S. voters cast ballots in pivotal midterm elections, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

READ MORE: Voters head to the polls in critical U.S. midterm test for Donald Trump

But when asked if he trusts U.S. President Donald Trump to honour the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Trudeau says his father taught him to trust Canadians.

He says it was Pierre Trudeau’s way of telling him that he didn’t have to scare or pander to voters in Canada, since they are capable of making intelligent, rational choices.

Pressed on the question of whether he trusts Trump, Trudeau says he respects the fact that every leader has a different approach to the job of defending their country’s interests.

Trump is using national security grounds to justify tariffs of 10 per cent on aluminum produced outside the U.S. and 25 per cent on steel, and has not lifted his threat to impose a similar 25 per cent tariff on autos.

WATCH: Latest news coverage on Trump’s steel tariffs

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
aluminum tariffs
Canada-US Relations
doanld trump tariffs
Donald Trump
Justin Trudeau
Midterms
new NAFTA
steel tariffs
Trudeau tariffs
USMCA

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News