London chapter of Democrats Abroad hosting midterm viewing party

If you’re looking for a place to take in the American midterm elections, the London chapter of Democrats Abroad Canada is hosting a viewing party Tuesday night at Joe Kool’s.

Gena Brumitt, the group’s chair, will be turning the TV to CNN in one of the restaurant’s private rooms at around 6 p.m. A Facebook page for the event says Democrats, friends and family, U.S. political news junkies, and concerned citizens are all invited.

READ MORE: Voters head to the polls in critical U.S. midterm test for Donald Trump

“We don’t want to make assumptions too early in the game, but we certainly are hoping we’re able to get Congress back at least,” Brumitt told 980 CFPL.

Born in the United States, and involved with Democrats Abroad for the past 12 years, Brumitt says staying engaged in American politics is a matter of pride.

“I’ve always been a proud American, and I think there’s a big difference between someone who is a nationalist and someone who is patriotic. I’ve always been someone who is patriotic. It’s really hard to do these days with Donald Trump in charge of the administration because everything he does day in and day out is an embarrassment.”

READ MORE: Democrats likely to turn the House blue, Republicans favoured to keep Senate: midterm forecasts

Democrats Abroad Canada is a group that encourages American ex-pats and dual citizens to vote in United States elections. Brumitt said those hailing from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Vermont, and Washington state had voter registration deadlines as late as Monday and Tuesday.

The local chapter, which stretches from Woodstock to Windsor and Sarnia, is about 500 people strong.