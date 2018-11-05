LaSalle Black Knights heading to high school senior football championships

The LaSalle Black Knights have punched their ticket to the Kingston-area high school senior football championship game.

On Monday afternoon at Caraco Field, Ruben Brunet’s club rallied from a four-point deficit in the second half to beat the Frontenac Falcons 27-16.

The Black Knights proceeded to score 21 unanswered points to pull out the semi-final victory.

“Frontenac came out hard and gave us a scare,” said Black Knights linebacker Abrn Larsen-King.

“They definitely shocked us but we rallied in the second half. Our offence came out hot and scored three straight touchdowns. From there, our defence bent a little but wouldn’t break and we pulled out the win.”

The offence was sparked by Nigel Legood. The fifth-year senior moved from wide receiver to quarterback this season and it’s certainly paid off as the Black Knights have reeled off seven straight wins.

“The Falcons played us tough,” said Legood who’s considering an offer to play with his brother next fall at the University of Toronto.

“We talked things over with coach Brunet at half-time and things started to click in the second half. We’ve faced adversity before and the boys stayed with the game plan. I found some open receivers who managed to find the end zone. It was another big win for the boys”.

LaSalle will play Holy Cross for the championship on Saturday, Nov 10. The Crusaders defeated the Sydenham Golden Eagles 20-17 in the other semi-final.

The KASSAA title game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at George Richardson Memorial Stadium, home of the Queen’s football Gaels.