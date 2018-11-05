Runner surprised with marriage proposal during New York City marathon

NEW YORK — One runner in the New York City marathon came away with an engagement ring alongside her medal for finishing the race.

Kaitlyn Curran, a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital, said she was hitting mile 16 in the marathon on Sunday when she saw her boyfriend Dennis Galvin down on one knee.

WNBC-TV reports that Galvin, a firefighter from Jersey City, N.J., asked Curran to marry her as crowds cheered on the couple.

Curran said yes, and went on to finish the marathon with a time of four hours and 24 minutes.

Galvin’s cousin Kathleen Deirdre said the couple has been dating for four years, and Galvin wanted the proposal to be special.