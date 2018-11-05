NYC marathon proposal
November 5, 2018 4:53 pm

Runner surprised with marriage proposal during New York City marathon

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: A runner in the New York City Marathon finished the race with a medal and a diamond ring on her finger, after her boyfriend proposed during the race on Sunday.

A A

NEW YORK — One runner in the New York City marathon came away with an engagement ring alongside her medal for finishing the race.

Kaitlyn Curran, a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital, said she was hitting mile 16 in the marathon on Sunday when she saw her boyfriend Dennis Galvin down on one knee.

READ MORE: Toddler answers nature’s call during marriage proposal


Story continues below

WNBC-TV reports that Galvin, a firefighter from Jersey City, N.J., asked Curran to marry her as crowds cheered on the couple.

Galvin’s cousin Kathleen Deirdre said the couple has been dating for four years, and Galvin wanted the proposal to be special.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dennis Galvin
Kaitlyn Curran
marathon marriage proposal
Marriage Proposal
New York City Marathon
NYC Marathon
NYC marathon proposal
Proposal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News