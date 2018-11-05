Global Transportation Hub appoints new chair

The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) has seen a leadership change as chairperson Doug Moen’s term was cancelled by Saskatchewan’s Executive Council.

The move is not a surprise to Moen, who told GTH Minister Don Morgan he planned to resign as chairperson in July.

The change was announced in an Order in Council dated Nov. 1, 2018. That same order appointed board member Terry Baker of Saskatoon as the new chair.

Moen was appointed chair Nov. 28, 2016 and his term was originally scheduled to last until Nov. 2, 2019. According to the order, Moen will remain on the board until that date.

Moen said that he believes there should be a change in leadership from time to time.

Land sales have been struggling at the GTH, there has not been a sale in two years, and debt has grown to around $37 million at the inland port. However, Moen said that did not play into his decision to step away.

“No, I continue to believe in the potential of the GTH. This is just an opportunity to deal with other obligations in my work life,” Moen said.

Moen recently accepted a position as interim executive director at the Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Regina.

Baker has served on the GTH board since 2013. He has previously served as chair of Viterra and its predecessor, the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, from 2004-2009.

“I am honoured to accept this appointment,” Baker said in a statement. “The GTH is an important asset for the province and represents a unique opportunity for industry and government to collaborate and drive change. As a board, we intend to support growth and development opportunities that capitalize on the GTH’s access to transportation, industry and agricultural resources.”

Prior to Moen’s appointment, the minister responsible for the GTH served as board chair. At the time of the switch, Meadow Lake MLA and current Trade Minister Jeremy Harrison served as minister. Prior to that, Bill Boyd served as the responsible minister.

Other GTH board changes saw one resignation finalized and a new appointee added.

Retired civil servant Nithi Govindasamy has been added to the board. He most recently served as deputy minister in Saskatchewan’s highways ministry, retiring in 2017. The Order in Council lists his current address as Sherwood Park, Albetra.

Captain Gordon Houston resigned from the board earlier this year. The Nov. 1 order officially cancelled his term.

All other board members have had their terms extended for another two or three years, depending on the member.

