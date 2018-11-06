Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame
November 6, 2018 9:59 am
Updated: November 6, 2018 10:00 am

Manitoba Baseball names 2019 Hall of Fame inductees

By Online Journalist  Global News

Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame Museum in Morden

Shahnoor Habib Munmun / Wikimedia Commons
The Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its 2019 class of inductees, which includes players, builders and teams from across the province.

Individual inductees include Boissevain’s Greg Cameron, 1950s star Armin Gitzel of Carman, Canada Summer Games veteran Dean McBride of Brandon, Jon Robbins (Winnipeg), Randy Robertson (Hamiota), and Bruce Stephens (Brandon).

The dominant Brandon Cloverleafs teams from 2006-2012 are also being recognized, as are the Carillon Sultans (1996-2003), Springfield Juniors (2007-2011), and a special award for the 1968 Coulter Red Sox.

The Hall is also honouring southern Manitoba’s Sager family for their efforts at building the game, as well as umpire Bob Senff, broadcaster Paul Edmonds, and late pitcher Chuck Lindsay.

The new inductees will be recognized with a reception in June at the Event Access Centre in Morden, which is where the Hall is located.

