Waterloo man wins $1M Lotto Max prize

Back on Oct. 26, the Lotto Max Jackpot was $60 million with 55 separate Maxmillions prizes each worth $1 million.

A ticket sold on the Prairies held the lucky numbers for the main prize but 27 others also claimed Maxmillions prizes including one in the Waterloo region.

The Ontario Lottery Corporation revealed the big local winner to be Brian German of Waterloo on Monday.

German actually also won $2 with his encore pick to boost the total to slightly more than $1 million.

He purchased the winning ticket at the Sobeys store on Columbia Street in Waterloo.