Waterloo man wins $1M Lotto Max prize

Back on Oct. 26, the Lotto Max Jackpot was $60 million with 55 separate Maxmillions prizes each worth $1 million.
A ticket sold on the Prairies held the lucky numbers for the main prize but 27 others also claimed Maxmillions prizes including one in the Waterloo region.
READ MORE: Kitchener grandmother purchases winning $1 million lottery ticket on day she retires
The Ontario Lottery Corporation revealed the big local winner to be Brian German of Waterloo on Monday.
German actually also won $2 with his encore pick to boost the total to slightly more than $1 million.
READ MORE: Lottery win nets Kitchener pair $250,000
He purchased the winning ticket at the Sobeys store on Columbia Street in Waterloo.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.